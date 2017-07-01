Letters: Russia poses threat to US democracy

Seeing former FBI Director James Comey swear to tell the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth made me feel proud. He reminds me that we’re still a nation that knows truth is the only firm ground we have to stand on. Like every treasure, it must be protected, never taken for granted.
Mr. Comey clearly stated that our nation is under attack. The very principles upon which we are founded are targeted.
The use of intelligence to undermine nations is not new; the tools today, however, are quite sophisticated. He warned that this new warfare won’t go away. It will only advance in breadth and depth. This alone should ring a warning bell that everyone hears.
Never in history has it worked to the advantage of a people to think that their way of life is untouchable. This is no time to say we are too busy. We need to pay attention to what is happening around the world and under our noses.
We must not accept anything but the complete and unvarnished truth from every person elected to office. Our very being depends on it.
Marcia W. Noonan
Gilbert
Comments