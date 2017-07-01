Letters: SC roads: high taxes, shoddy work

I was fine with raising the gas tax by 2 cents per gallon for five years, but then the Legislature added a sixth year, and also included a bunch of add-ons that will cost taxpayers even more money. Legislators don’t take into consideration the people on a fixed income and how hard it is to pay extra taxes. But I know the argument will be, we’ve got it; let’s keep it.
The Transportation Department needs to buckle down and check on the contractors doing the work and make sure they know what needs to be done before paving starts.
For instance, it wasn’t long after the concrete portion of I-20 from U.S. 378 to S.C. 6 was put in before workers started cutting out sections and repouring concrete. Now it has big cracks and holes everywhere.
Richard Wainscott
Lexington
