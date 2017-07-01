GARY KAZANJIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
GARY KAZANJIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS

Letters to the Editor

July 01, 2017 3:05 PM

Letters: SC roads: high taxes, shoddy work

Columbia, SC

I was fine with raising the gas tax by 2 cents per gallon for five years, but then the Legislature added a sixth year, and also included a bunch of add-ons that will cost taxpayers even more money. Legislators don’t take into consideration the people on a fixed income and how hard it is to pay extra taxes. But I know the argument will be, we’ve got it; let’s keep it.

The Transportation Department needs to buckle down and check on the contractors doing the work and make sure they know what needs to be done before paving starts.

For instance, it wasn’t long after the concrete portion of I-20 from U.S. 378 to S.C. 6 was put in before workers started cutting out sections and repouring concrete. Now it has big cracks and holes everywhere.

Richard Wainscott

Lexington

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Stephon Wynn explains his Alabama commitment

Stephon Wynn explains his Alabama commitment 1:37

Stephon Wynn explains his Alabama commitment
Stephon Wynn grabs Alabama hat with Georgia, USC on the table 0:47

Stephon Wynn grabs Alabama hat with Georgia, USC on the table
Gamecocks in mix for Ridge View's Malcolm Wilson 0:47

Gamecocks in mix for Ridge View's Malcolm Wilson

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos