Wilson’s anti-Dreamers request would hurt S.C.

President Trump said last week he doesn’t plan to revoke the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, which gives undocumented immigrants who came to the United States as children — the so-called Dreamers — permission to live and work here. It is not a path to citizenship, and must be renewed every two years. President Trump’s decision is good for the Dreamers and for South Carolina.
But on Thursday, S.C. Attorney General Alan Wilson signed a letter along with 10 other state attorneys general requesting that the program be phased out.
That would damage our state, our communities and, most importantly, the 6,400 young people in South Carolina who benefit from the program. That’s because our state’s 2008 Illegal Immigration Reform Act bars undocumented immigrants from attending our public colleges and universities. South Carolina and Alabama are the only states with such a sweeping restriction.
The federal policy enables Dreamers to attend our colleges, where they are classified as international students, charged non-resident tuition (roughly twice the in-state rate) and are ineligible for state scholarships, but at least can pursue their dream to get a college degree.
I have spoken with dozens of Dreamers across the state. A few have been high school valedictorians, many are in — or have completed — college, and all of them are working hard, often multiple jobs, to pay for tuition, buy a house and help their families. The federal program allows them to pay income taxes (even though they will never be able to receive Social Security benefits) and get a driver’s license. They still cannot vote or obtain citizenship, but it is a step forward. Getting rid of the program will put Dreamers in South Carolina out of work and, unless the 2008 state law is repealed, kick them out of our public colleges and universities.
Taking away these benefits cuts against the very grain of what we are as a nation: a place where everyone has a chance. The Fourth of July is a good moment to reflect on these democratic values, but all of us — including Mr. Wilson — have the duty to tirelessly pursue them every day of the year.
Benjamin Roth
Columbia
