Letters: Trump fans have short memories

How quickly we forget and how selectively we remember. Angelo Perri decries the media’s “malicious scrutiny” of the president’s family (“Trump hatred destroying civil discourse,” June 28).
He mentions the avowed Democrat who shot up the congressional Republican baseball team (a reprehensible act), but doesn’t seem to remember the right-wing “pizzagate” shooter who acted on a fake news story, or the numerous times Barack Obama was lynched in effigy.
Don’t like the current tone of public discourse? It was Donald Trump who insulted a sitting president by insisting ad nauseam that Obama wasn’t born in the United States. It was Trump who insulted war hero John McCain (not to mention Lindsey Graham and every other Republican who ran against him). It was Trump who dragged things into the gutter with the Access Hollywood video.
Donald Trump has never missed an opportunity to insult, slander and skewer. Mr. Perri should save his righteous indignation for people who better deserve it. And yes, we “may face unforeseen tragic events.” Bad things can happen when a possibly pathological and indisputably unbridled liar leads the country.
Rhondda May
Columbia
