Letters: Democrats getting good at losing

It’s sad to see the Democrats struggling to win anything, what with Trump supporters coming out of the woodwork and voting liberals out of office so decisively.
Perhaps the Democrats should stop wasting and losing such vast sums of foolish donors’ money, and try focusing more on what they know best: directing Hollywood films, “Saturday Night Live” and CNN news scripts; keeping George Soros’ pay-to-protest freelancers working hard for American families; establishing more sanctuary cities and mayors; and helping posture Bill and Hillary Clinton and their cronies to run and lose again.
The Democrats’ 0-5 special-election loss festival and their “resist and obstruct President Trump at all costs because Bernie Sanders says so” mantra sends a clear message: What the Democrats stand for every day they “go to work” is exactly what hardworking Americans do not want or need.
Actually working with the Trump-Pence administration to get something (anything) done over the next three to seven years might be a more refreshing message and sorely needed public service.
Baron Christopher Hanson
Charleston
