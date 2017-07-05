A woman walks past an anti-U.S. mural, written on the wall of the former U.S. Embassy, in Tehran, Iran.
Letters to the Editor

July 05, 2017 4:38 PM

Letters: Good reasons for Iran travel ban

Columbia, SC

Iran has the gall to call the Supreme Court’s decision on the travel ban for six Muslim-majority countries “racist” and “unfair.” Are you kidding me?

I don’t suppose we could have Iran on the list because of the constant chants of “Death to America.” Or calling us the great Satan. Or arresting and holding Americans for ransom. Or kidnapping and humiliating American sailors. It couldn’t be because Iran is the world’s largest state sponsor of terrorism.

Nope; it’s racist and it’s just so darned “unfair.”

Charles Moran

Leesville

