Letters to the Editor

July 05, 2017

Letters: Lawmakers need to serve all of us

Columbia, SC

Disdain for open debate, entrenched unwillingness to work across the aisle and a propensity to play political dodge ball with constituents who ask to meet with representatives in town halls mar our political landscape.

Arrogant politicians who denigrate those who do not see issues their way contribute to divisiveness, despair and distrust.

Breaking the impasse in the health crisis and solving other problems that impact our lives will require cooperation and transparency from Democrats, Republicans and independents, input from diverse groups and the willingness to compromise.

Beverly Diane Frierson

Columbia

