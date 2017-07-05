Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer edits a quote attributed to President Donald Trump to comment on Senate Republicans’ health-care legislation.
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer edits a quote attributed to President Donald Trump to comment on Senate Republicans’ health-care legislation. AL DRAGO NYT
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer edits a quote attributed to President Donald Trump to comment on Senate Republicans’ health-care legislation. AL DRAGO NYT

Letters to the Editor

July 05, 2017 4:39 PM

Letters: Health bill will kill some of us

Columbia, SC

The fact that the Senate health bill would cause 22 million Americans to lose their health insurance should be bad enough to give anyone pause. For me, it’s even worse.

I developed instant cardiomyopathy, which resulted in my receiving early Medicare through disability, but my defibrillator and heart monitor are covered by Medicaid. This would be cut off if the Senate bill passes, resulting in my death.

Sen. Lindsey Graham’s chief aide assured me the senator would never vote for the cruel House bill. Sen. Graham and the rest of the Republican senators need to realize that their bill is just as bad or worse. It wouldn’t just cost me my health care; it would cost me my life.

Francee Levin

Columbia

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Bear breaks into house, opens fridge as homeowners are asleep

Bear breaks into house, opens fridge as homeowners are asleep 1:15

Bear breaks into house, opens fridge as homeowners are asleep
Vehicle break-ins on the rise in Columbia 0:31

Vehicle break-ins on the rise in Columbia
Clemson PhD student raps dissertation, becomes professor at UVA 4:00

Clemson PhD student raps dissertation, becomes professor at UVA

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos