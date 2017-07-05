Letters: Health bill will kill some of us

The fact that the Senate health bill would cause 22 million Americans to lose their health insurance should be bad enough to give anyone pause. For me, it’s even worse.
I developed instant cardiomyopathy, which resulted in my receiving early Medicare through disability, but my defibrillator and heart monitor are covered by Medicaid. This would be cut off if the Senate bill passes, resulting in my death.
Sen. Lindsey Graham’s chief aide assured me the senator would never vote for the cruel House bill. Sen. Graham and the rest of the Republican senators need to realize that their bill is just as bad or worse. It wouldn’t just cost me my health care; it would cost me my life.
Francee Levin
Columbia
