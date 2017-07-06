Letters: Where is our lawmakers’ humanity?

I think our representatives have lost their moral compass. They were sent to Congress to represent their country, their state and their constituents. Instead, they represent the party, themselves and corporations, it seems in that order.
South Carolina is one of the poorest states in the nation, we have the deadliest roads, and churches and other organizations have “backpack” programs so school students can have food on the weekends and during the summer. We have too many people who do not know where their next meal is coming from, and now lawmakers want to deprive them of health care. Where is their humanity?
Mary Johnson
Columbia
