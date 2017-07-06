Sean Rayford online@thestate.com
Letters to the Editor

July 06, 2017 2:12 PM

Letters: Police, teachers should be SC priority

Columbia, SC

I recently read that South Carolina has the worst compensation and opportunity in the country for police officers (“S.C. one of worst states for police officers, study says,” May 9).

What are we doing? Where are our priorities?

Teachers and police are critical professions in the development and safety of our children and environment, and we fail to recognize them with adequate support and compensation.

We need to take these professions seriously. Those in the position to make a difference in compensation need to do so immediately so we can recruit the best candidates and sustain the best professionals.

We can be an even greater state with solid improvements in these critical professions.

We all expect more from them, but we must also deliver.

Bob Wagner

Blythewood

