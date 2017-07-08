Tracy Glantz tglantz@thestate.com
Tracy Glantz tglantz@thestate.com

Letters to the Editor

July 08, 2017 5:00 PM

Letters: We should welcome voter fraud review

Columbia, SC

President Trump established a commission to explore fraudulent voting, which should be important to all who value the sanctity of the franchise. Much of what the commission requests is public information. What could possibly be wrong with that?

The reactive mantra from the usual suspects — that President Trump intends to discourage voting — demonstrates that they will accept any support, whether fraudulent or legitimate, to maintain their power.

It’s a shame that any citizen would resist a study of voter fraud.

James C. Clifford

Irmo

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car 1:05

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car
River Bluff's DJ Ledell is The State's Boys Track and Field Athlete of the Year 1:36

River Bluff's DJ Ledell is The State's Boys Track and Field Athlete of the Year
Westwood's Diamond Rush is The State's Girls Track and Field Athlete of the Year 1:39

Westwood's Diamond Rush is The State's Girls Track and Field Athlete of the Year

View More Video