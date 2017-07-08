Letters: We should welcome voter fraud review

President Trump established a commission to explore fraudulent voting, which should be important to all who value the sanctity of the franchise. Much of what the commission requests is public information. What could possibly be wrong with that?
The reactive mantra from the usual suspects — that President Trump intends to discourage voting — demonstrates that they will accept any support, whether fraudulent or legitimate, to maintain their power.
It’s a shame that any citizen would resist a study of voter fraud.
James C. Clifford
Irmo
