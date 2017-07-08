Letters: Protect legitimacy of future elections

We have witnessed the skill with which Russia can hack our electoral systems and promote disinformation. It perpetuates lies that are repeated by media on the left and right.
The goal of the Russians is to create confusion, keep people from voting and promote a climate in which Americans can no longer trust their government. We saw the same pattern recently in the French elections.
In 2016, Russian President Vladimir Putin supported Donald Trump. The 2016 elections are over, and Donald Trump is president. Who will Putin support in 2020?
Our democracy rests on the confidence that our government can provide honest, inclusive elections. This is why Congress must commit to a full investigation of Russia’s intrusion in the 2016 election.
Kathy Handel
Columbia
