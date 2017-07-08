Rich Glickstein
Letters to the Editor

July 08, 2017 5:00 PM

Letters: Have you thanked a police officer lately?

Columbia, SC

Law officers catch a lot flak and grief today; they deserve to have their good deeds mentioned.

The other day my wife and I were on Augusta Road in West Columbia during rush hour when a tractor trailer was having difficulty making a left turn at the jammed intersection at Watling Road.

We watched as a Highway Patrolman cut on his blue light and swung out into the intersection. He got out of his vehicle, stopped all the cars and waved the trucker through the intersection. This was a good deed that could have easily been left undone.

Thank you to Officer John Valdario. I feel safer with him and many like him out there.

We should all take time to encourage law enforcement officers by buying their meal or offering an on-the-spot prayer for their needs and safety. Thankfulness. I back the blue.

Fred Kerr

West Columbia

