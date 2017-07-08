In South Carolina, you can buy all the fireworks you want for your backyard extravaganza, and you don’t even have to ask if it’s OK with the neighbors.
Letters to the Editor

July 08, 2017 5:00 PM

I hoped Tuesday’s rain would put a damper on the neighborhood fireworks. It didn’t.

Columbia, SC

A friend who lives in Kent, Wash., reports that private fireworks have been banned there, and violators pay a $250 fine. It’s time for that idea to spread, and I hope it spreads quickly to Columbia.

I had hopes that Tuesday evening’s rain would put a damper on the neighborhood Fourth of July fireworks. It didn’t. In fact, it was worse than ever. Our neighborhood sounded like a war zone.

I enjoy a good July Fourth celebration, and I do not intend to be a party-pooper. But this was outrageous. My husband called the sheriff’s department, but nothing could be done. So I went to bed at 8 p.m. with a terrified dog and a good book.

I can only imagine what people with post-traumatic stress disorder and similar problems were experiencing.

How about it, Columbia? I think it’s time to curb the private celebrations with fireworks.

By the way, the dog finally quit trembling around midnight.

Jayne Varnes

Columbia

