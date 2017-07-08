I hoped Tuesday’s rain would put a damper on the neighborhood fireworks. It didn’t.

A friend who lives in Kent, Wash., reports that private fireworks have been banned there, and violators pay a $250 fine. It’s time for that idea to spread, and I hope it spreads quickly to Columbia.
I had hopes that Tuesday evening’s rain would put a damper on the neighborhood Fourth of July fireworks. It didn’t. In fact, it was worse than ever. Our neighborhood sounded like a war zone.
I enjoy a good July Fourth celebration, and I do not intend to be a party-pooper. But this was outrageous. My husband called the sheriff’s department, but nothing could be done. So I went to bed at 8 p.m. with a terrified dog and a good book.
I can only imagine what people with post-traumatic stress disorder and similar problems were experiencing.
How about it, Columbia? I think it’s time to curb the private celebrations with fireworks.
By the way, the dog finally quit trembling around midnight.
Jayne Varnes
Columbia
Comments