Is Five Points ignoring older residents as it catars to the college crowd?
Is Five Points ignoring older residents as it catars to the college crowd? C Michael Bergen mbergen@thestate.com
Is Five Points ignoring older residents as it catars to the college crowd? C Michael Bergen mbergen@thestate.com

Letters to the Editor

July 23, 2017 9:08 PM

Letters: Why doesn’t Five Points want older visitors?

Columbia, SC

It seems as if nearly everything in Five Points is geared toward the university students now.

One thing I liked most about Harper’s (in addition to adequate, non-metered parking) was that it served a diverse group of people: students, young adults, middle-aged and older.

It’s great for the college students to have Five Points and the Vista nearby, but it seems like developers in those areas either don’t realize or don’t care that there are a lot of us older folks with the inclination and the money to enjoy businesses in these areas too.

Many of us do not live close enough to walk, so we need adequate parking and lighting. Is that too much to ask?

It would be nice if the city and the university recognized us for the assets we are instead of ignoring us.

Elizabeth Williams

Columbia

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Flooding around Columbia, July 23, 2017

Flooding around Columbia, July 23, 2017 1:51

Flooding around Columbia, July 23, 2017
SC ProAm concludes sixth season 3:06

SC ProAm concludes sixth season
Highlights: South Carolina football commit Ronnie Jamison 4:19

Highlights: South Carolina football commit Ronnie Jamison

View More Video