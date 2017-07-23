Letters: Why doesn’t Five Points want older visitors?

It seems as if nearly everything in Five Points is geared toward the university students now.
One thing I liked most about Harper’s (in addition to adequate, non-metered parking) was that it served a diverse group of people: students, young adults, middle-aged and older.
It’s great for the college students to have Five Points and the Vista nearby, but it seems like developers in those areas either don’t realize or don’t care that there are a lot of us older folks with the inclination and the money to enjoy businesses in these areas too.
Many of us do not live close enough to walk, so we need adequate parking and lighting. Is that too much to ask?
It would be nice if the city and the university recognized us for the assets we are instead of ignoring us.
Elizabeth Williams
Columbia
