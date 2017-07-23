Letters: Protect our neighborhoods from fireworks

I agree that private fireworks should be banned. Around Independence Day, I sat in my house for nights hearing what I thought were bombs going off in every direction, and all I could think of was all the people suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder and the poor scared animals. I am sure the fireworks made these people think they were in a war zone. When you live in neighborhoods where houses are close together, this can be dangerous.
There needs to be something done about this not only in Columbia but also in Lugoff. I wonder how many people are injured nationwide due to shooting fireworks.
Phyllis Rabon
Lugoff
