Letters: Just ignore Confederate flag

This continuous outrage about the Confederate flag is much ado about nothing. That symbol finished in last place of a two-sided war on April 9, 1865. It was removed from the top of the State House on July 1, 2000. It was removed from the grounds of the State House on July 10, 2015.
Supporters said that if the state removed the flag from the State House, thousands would be raised in its place. To that I say, you are in your right to raise as many flags as you want. The generous gesture on that day in July 2015 indicated that the Confederate flag will no longer occupy a place of relevance on the grounds of the State House. But feel free to fly them on your own property. We as citizens need to respect that.
There have been times where the Confederate flag has been used as more than just a symbol of heritage. It has been used as an attention getter. A tactic to stir up things. Case in point: In Greenville, the flag was flown near the building where the NCAA men’s basketball tournament was taking place. Unfortunately it made news, which was what the people flying it wanted. Even if the sight of the Confederate flag flapping in the wind on one person’s property upsets some, the best way to deal with it is to ignore it.
John T. Hampton
Winnsboro
