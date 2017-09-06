Trump should just take out Kim Jong Un

I am a Korean veteran whose foundation for a long career in higher education was made possible through the G.I. Bill. Thank you, fellow Americans, for your concern for me and all veterans. I ask Jesus and our federal politicians to make a future possible that will limit opportunities for young men to become veterans — especially wounded veterans — thus limiting the sympathy obligations for their risking life and limb.
I believe the trouble with North Korea is not with its people but with its leader.
President Obama inherited a terrible nemesis, Osama Ben Laden. He had courageous Navy Seals take out Ben Laden.
I challenge President Trump to take out a second evil tyrant, Kim Jong Un, put his body into one of his own missiles and fire it over Japan into the sea for an explosion furnishing food to sharks and even the smallest fishes. Why kill millions of earthlings when taking care of only one or two can serve your purpose and make you our hero?
Richard Mims
Lugoff
