We must learn to think for ourselves

Because we depend on freedom of speech, we are subject to a great deal of untruth, half-truth and slanted truth. This makes it essential to think critically, and independently, so as not to be swept along by our own biases and the biases of others. Thinking critically requires skepticism and a willingness to see both sides of an argument. It also means work, to gather facts and not just accept the easy answer.
Unfortunately, critical and independent thinking are in relatively short supply. President Trump is a terrible example: He accuses and berates the news media of bias and untruth, yet he lies and slants information on a regular basis. Fake news is anything he doesn't like.
All of us, liberal or conservative, need to increase our skeptical and critical thinking, to make our system work.
Peter H. Swanson
Columbia
Comments