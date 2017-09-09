Notarianni Seattle Times
Letters to the Editor

Cutting legal immigration will hurt economy

September 09, 2017 8:30 AM

Columbia, SC

The president recently endorsed the RAISE Act, which introduces a merit-based system for immigration. But it also dramatically reduces the level of legal immigration. That would harm not only millions of future immigrants but also our current workforce, by significantly reducing our economic contributors.

Here in South Carolina, we can see the value of immigrants. Research by New American Economy shows that our state is home to 225,000 immigrants, who are filling major roles in agriculture, construction and software development.

Immigrants in our state had $4 billion in spending power and paid $1.3 billion in taxes in 2014.

We must work to create immigration policy that both modernizes and accelerates our economy instead of restricting it.

Mike Young

Director of Capacity Building, PASOs

Columbia

