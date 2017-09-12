Trump the soap operate becomes tiring

Most of us have watched soap operas for their entertainment, outrageous plots and distraction from reality. While the antics of Donald Trump were initially somewhat entertaining, I no longer find him amusing.
His proclivity for disregarding truth, his affinity for stroking his ego, his inability to maintain focus, his apologetic tone to Nazis, his wink of acceptance to the KKK, his bromance with Russian President Vladimir Putin, his disloyalty to anyone who challenges his agenda of the moment, his moral deficiency and his unwillingness to be the president of all of us are but a few of the reasons Trump’s tenure in the White House is dangerous.
He is eroding the dignity of that office, he is deepening the divide among people with diverse views, and his impetuous and frequently thoughtless tweets and unwillingness to work with members of his own party contribute to his ineffectiveness.
Every day that he occupies 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. is a day that he damages our country.
We can easily turn off a bad soap opera; erasing the damage Trump is inflicting on our nation won’t be as easy.
Beverly Diane Frierson
Columbia
