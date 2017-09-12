Supporters of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrival program demonstrate in front of the White House after President Donald Trump ordered an end in six months to protections for young immigrants who were brought into the country illegally as children but asked Congress to restore the protections.
Supporters of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrival program demonstrate in front of the White House after President Donald Trump ordered an end in six months to protections for young immigrants who were brought into the country illegally as children but asked Congress to restore the protections. Pablo Martinez Monsivais AP
Letters to the Editor

Trump isn’t trying to end DACA

September 12, 2017 8:09 PM

Columbia, SC

The vast majority of people who are protesting what President Trump said about Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals have no idea what they are protesting. What the president did was kick the issue to Congress, giving it six months to come up with a meaningful immigration plan, which it will not do. He said he would “revisit” the policy after six months. We should be happy he is actually going to do something about this.

By the way, more than 200,000 people have enrolled in the program or extended their enrollment since President Trump has been in office. That doesn’t sound like a terrible person to me.

The president who signed the DACA executive order questioned whether he had the constitutional authority to do what he did, then did it anyway, and said this was “a temporary stopgap measure” — meaning it could end or the Dreamers could be deported later.

This insidious denigrating of everything President Trump says or does only widens the obscene divide in this country.

Leland M. Glen

Lexington

