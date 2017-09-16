Top SCE&G officials, CFO Jimmy Addison, Generation and Transmission President Stephen Byrne and CEO Kevin Marsh, testify before the SC Public Service Commission.
Letters to the Editor

SCANA executives earned their bonuses

September 16, 2017 8:30 AM

Columbia, SC

Of course SCANA executives received big bonuses working on the failed nuclear reactor project. The one mission of a corporation is to move money from its customers to its shareholders. If you have a 401(k), that is exactly what you want it doing.

By getting our so-called representatives to write them a blank check, they achieved spectacular success in that mission. They earned those bonuses.

If the folks in the State House want to investigate, I suggest they bring a mirror.

Bonuses for Santee Cooper executives are a little harder to justify since they are supposed to be working for us.

Michael Martin

Columbia

  Comments  

