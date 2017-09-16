SCANA executives earned their bonuses

Of course SCANA executives received big bonuses working on the failed nuclear reactor project. The one mission of a corporation is to move money from its customers to its shareholders. If you have a 401(k), that is exactly what you want it doing.
By getting our so-called representatives to write them a blank check, they achieved spectacular success in that mission. They earned those bonuses.
If the folks in the State House want to investigate, I suggest they bring a mirror.
Bonuses for Santee Cooper executives are a little harder to justify since they are supposed to be working for us.
Michael Martin
Columbia
