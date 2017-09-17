Dukes Scott
Letters to the Editor

Dukes Scott a great public servant

September 17, 2017 6:09 PM

Columbia, SC

Since the 1960s, I have represented both customers and utilities before the Public Service Commission. The commission is subject to pressure from utilities, the public and the Legislature, and in 2004 the Office of Regulatory Staff was created to balance these competing interests. Dukes Scott has been its executive director from the start.

He is the ideal public servant we wish for. Dukes is a person of character, competence and good will, and his staff reflects this in respect and civility. I am grateful for the fairness of his agency and for his unselfish service.

Reece Williams

Columbia

