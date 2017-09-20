US Sen Lindsey Graham
Letters to the Editor

Fighting TB as important as ever

September 20, 2017 3:47 PM

Columbia, SC

As a public health student at the University of South Carolina, I was thrilled to learn that U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham’s State and Foreign Operations subommittee included an additional $20 million for TB eradication in its appropriations bill.

Tuberculosis is the No. 1 infectious disease killer, killing nearly 2 million every year. Yet it is underfunded relative to its disease burden. This additional funding will have a significant impact on efforts to research drug-resistant strains, develop new and improved drugs and expand access to treatment.

Developing countries suffer the worst from tuberculosis. The disease increases poverty because when people are sick, they cannot work and support their families. I don’t believe that where you live should determine your health.

We have a duty to fight this health injustice by doing all that we can to contribute to eradication efforts. Thank you to Sen. Graham for demonstrating leadership on this issue and for positively contributing to the effort to eliminate this disease globally.

Lexi Kresslein

Columbia

