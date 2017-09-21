Nuclear fiasco demands big changes

We have learned of layoffs, retirement, finger pointing, recriminations, investigations and threats from SCE&G that it will seek to recover funds for the failed nuclear effort — and maybe even negotiate.
The Bechtel report clearly outlines the many failure points that precluded successful conclusion to a very complex construction effort. It appeared that there were not enough of the skill sets required to manage, lead, design, construct, contract, procure and integrate. Incompetence at many levels?
Where to next?
1. Repeal the Base Load Review Act. The ratepayers lost money in our investment as did the SCE&G and SCANA investors. We must not allow SCE&G to recover money for investors out of our future rates.
2. Have our politicians who did not receive political donations from SCANA and other stakeholders build a real energy strategic plan — one to execute from and not one for the shelf.
3. Engage SLED to ensure no funds were diverted for illegal payments.
Zeke Cervantez
Columbia
