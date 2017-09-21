Climate change has always been with us

The Vikings had to abandon North America due to global cooling.
The English used to grow grapes and made wine that competed with France; global cooling destroyed that industry as well.
Climate change destroyed what were once verdant areas around the Sphinx, turning them into desert.
The Mayan culture failed mainly due to extended drought, and resulting warfare, well before man’s industrial pollutants.
The disaster areas of Texas were largely reclaimed rice fields, which were easy to flood, which is what made them good rice plantations; the same with South Carolina’s Lowcountry.
It’s just arrogance to shake your fist at the storm and shout, “I will stop you.”
Charles Moran
Leesville
