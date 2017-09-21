Hurricane Harvey flooded large sections of Houston.
Hurricane Harvey flooded large sections of Houston. David J. Phillip AP
Hurricane Harvey flooded large sections of Houston. David J. Phillip AP

Letters to the Editor

Climate change has always been with us

September 21, 2017 3:43 PM

Columbia, SC

The Vikings had to abandon North America due to global cooling.

The English used to grow grapes and made wine that competed with France; global cooling destroyed that industry as well.

Climate change destroyed what were once verdant areas around the Sphinx, turning them into desert.

The Mayan culture failed mainly due to extended drought, and resulting warfare, well before man’s industrial pollutants.

The disaster areas of Texas were largely reclaimed rice fields, which were easy to flood, which is what made them good rice plantations; the same with South Carolina’s Lowcountry.

It’s just arrogance to shake your fist at the storm and shout, “I will stop you.”

Charles Moran

Leesville

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Why is a bodega opening on Main street in Columbia?

Why is a bodega opening on Main street in Columbia? 1:02

Why is a bodega opening on Main street in Columbia?
Dashcam video of pursuit of Robert Lee Clark, Jr. 5:35

Dashcam video of pursuit of Robert Lee Clark, Jr.

What is the Base Load Review Act and how did SCANA profit from it? 1:40

What is the Base Load Review Act and how did SCANA profit from it?

View More Video