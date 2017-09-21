Health care isn’t socialism

I couldn’t help but laugh at Dana Milbank’s Sept. 15 column, “The Democrats have become socialists.” Here we go again with the “socialism” card.
How long is it going to take this nation that I love so much to grant all Americans a medical plan?
We are the richest country on the planet and the only one without medical coverage for all of its people. Certainly all of the other countries with a medical plan are not socialist.
Besides, wasn’t Jesus a socialist? Was he a bad guy? Read your Bible.
Never miss a local story.
Molly Nettles
Camden
Comments