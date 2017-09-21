Parra Fresno Bee
Parra Fresno Bee

Letters to the Editor

Health care isn’t socialism

September 21, 2017 03:44 PM

Columbia, SC

I couldn’t help but laugh at Dana Milbank’s Sept. 15 column, “The Democrats have become socialists.” Here we go again with the “socialism” card.

How long is it going to take this nation that I love so much to grant all Americans a medical plan?

We are the richest country on the planet and the only one without medical coverage for all of its people. Certainly all of the other countries with a medical plan are not socialist.

Besides, wasn’t Jesus a socialist? Was he a bad guy? Read your Bible.

Molly Nettles

Camden

  Comments  

