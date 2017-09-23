Workers at House of Raeford Chicken processing plant cross Sunset Boulevard during their lunch break. A chicken processing plant has been located on the banks of the Congaree River since 1957 and now finds itself in the middle of a growing residential and business and residential district.
Letters to the Editor

If you don’t like the chickens, get out of the neighborhood

September 23, 2017 8:28 AM

Columbia, SC

Who doesn’t know that a hog farm or a chicken processing plant produces bad odors?

Who doesn’t know that a school, or a mall, or a factory produces a lot of traffic?

Who doesn’t know that an airport, or railroad tracks, or heavy industry produces a lot of noise?

Who is so audacious, self-centered or foolish as to build or buy an upscale home near one of these industries and then complain about the odor, noise or other inconvenience it produces, or to demand its change or removal?

Who cares about their inconvenience or short-sightedness?

The only thing that matters is, who was there first?

Bob Sargent

West Columbia

