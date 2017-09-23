Santee Cooper CEO Lonnie Carter
Letters to the Editor

Carter’s Santee Cooper pension an insult to us all

September 23, 2017 8:28 AM

Columbia, SC

Let me get this straight: Santee Cooper CEO Lonnie Carter’s annual salary is $540,929, and he will get roughly $800,000 a year when he retires? Neither I nor any other state retiree I know is making nearly twice their pre-retirement salary. This is another slap in the face of all state retirees and customers of these utilities.

It is very clear to me that not a single one of these overpaid executives with SCANA or Santee Cooper has a conscience.

I’m not making almost twice what I did when I was working, but I lay my head on my pillow every night knowing that I’ve not defrauded anyone out of a dime. I hope Mr. Carter can manage to get by on his retirement package.

Mae Andrews

Irmo

