Protesters’ goal is to dismantle Constitution

We have been bombarded with every emotion imaginable concerning Confederate anything. Some call it heritage, some call it racist, some want to attach explanations to the statues, and some want to put the Confederate everything in museums. Some have torn statues down or defaced them.
Al Sharpton wants to defund the federal upkeep of the Jefferson Memorial because Thomas Jefferson owned slaves. George Washington is being criticized for the same reason, and Christopher Columbus has been called a racist because he was the cause of mistreatment of the Indians.
Once the reputations of the founding fathers are shredded, we will then hear from the progressive left that we must no longer abide by the thoughts and ideas of these tarnished individuals.
And what does that mean? The thoughts and ideas of these individuals led to the Constitution of the United States. I believe that the ultimate goal of all this mess is the nullification of that document and everything for which it stands.
Frank Gause
Lexington
