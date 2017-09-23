ANDREA BRUCE NYT
Letters to the Editor

‘Christian slavery’ letter misrepresented modern Christianity

September 23, 2017 8:28 AM

Columbia, SC

“Was Calhoun right or wrong when he argued … the South’s Christian slavery was ‘a positive good’ and ‘a great good’ for both whites and blacks?” asks Winston McCuen in his Wednesday letter, “Teach truth about the virtues of slavery.”

John C. Calhoun was wrong. Slavery benefited only one side of the relationship, the slave owner. There’s nothing “Christian” about slavery as practiced in the American South. Modern Christianity rejects it, along with such other Old Testament practices as wife-beating, animal sacrifice, stoning and making war in God’s name.

When using Christianity as a behavioral guide, start with “Thou shalt love thy neighbor as thyself.” Slavery is hardly love.

Charles Spencer

Lexington

