Utility officials should pray for forgiveness

I suppose the plan by SCANA and Santee Cooper to build two nuclear power plants began with good motives. It was sold to the Legislature, the PSC and the people as a way, in the long run, to save money on electricity. Of course, there was also money to be made for SCANA and its investors.
We’ve seen plenty of people promoting investment schemes they said would reap great rewards for investors. When they turn out to be crooks, they are ordered to repay their honest investors and spend time in jail. This should happen to all who were and still are lying and covering up the nuclear power plant fiasco: the legislators who passed that foolish law, the Public Service Commissioners and the awful lobbyists who helped push the law through. They, and most certainly the leaders of SCANA, must have known long ago that this project was going to fail, yet they continued. Is that good business? Is it ethical? Is it legal?
So many people can barely afford a normal electric bill, let alone the extra 18 percent SCE&G has tacked on to pay for the reactors. If it wasn’t for the Salvation Army and its donors who help during the cold weather, many would be very ill or die.
The way 5,000 workers were dismissed, without notice, was underhanded, dirty and inexcusable. Loyal workers had to turn in their ID and leave the property, as if they had committed some grievous offense. Would the people who caused this problem like to be treated like that?
I would suggest that everyone involved in this unspeakable disaster get on their knees and confess to God their sins and ask for forgiveness from him and the people of South Carolina. Otherwise they can expect a miserable life. Our God loves his children too much to allow us to be treated like this. Those who prefer not to ask forgiveness can be assured they will have no need of money where they are going.
Jessie Sargent
West Columbia
