Letters to the Editor

President Trump’s insults to Puerto Rico another new low

Letter to The State’s editorial board

October 05, 2017 1:30 PM

Columbia, SC

President Trump has now exceeded all boundaries of common decency by criticizing the mayor of San Juan and the residents of Puerto Rico for having the misfortune of being devastated by Hurricane Maria and expecting the president and FEMA to provide timely assistance as they did for Texas and Florida.

Are there no limits to how crass and unfeeling Trump could be while he attended a golf tournament at his course in New Jersey?

How much longer will the Republican-dominated Congress and the American people tolerate his continuing egregious behavior?

Lewis Huffman

Columbia

