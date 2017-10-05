Tuning out Trump showed bias
I just witnessed the lowest point of an American news network in my lifetime. The Presidents Cup is one of the greatest golfing events that is played, and NBC and its local affiliate WISTV covered the event Saturday and Sunday. But they cut away and went to a local new broadcast when the president of the United States, for whom the event is named, came on during the presentation of the cup to the U.S. team. If this isn’t evidence of total bias against the president, I don’t know what is.
The news organizations of this country should cover all news no matter what it is, but it is obvious that they have become political organizations. If President Obama or any other president had been there, there is no way NBC would have changed the program.
It is disgusting.
Allen Danielsen
Gilbert
Comments