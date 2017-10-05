President Donald Trump presents the winner’s trophy to U.S. Team Captain Steve Stricker after the final round of the Presidents Cup golf tournament on Sunday.
President Donald Trump presents the winner’s trophy to U.S. Team Captain Steve Stricker after the final round of the Presidents Cup golf tournament on Sunday. Susan Walsh AP
President Donald Trump presents the winner’s trophy to U.S. Team Captain Steve Stricker after the final round of the Presidents Cup golf tournament on Sunday. Susan Walsh AP

Letters to the Editor

Tuning out Trump showed bias

Letter to The State’s editorial board

October 05, 2017 1:32 PM

Columbia, SC

Tuning out Trump showed bias

I just witnessed the lowest point of an American news network in my lifetime. The Presidents Cup is one of the greatest golfing events that is played, and NBC and its local affiliate WISTV covered the event Saturday and Sunday. But they cut away and went to a local new broadcast when the president of the United States, for whom the event is named, came on during the presentation of the cup to the U.S. team. If this isn’t evidence of total bias against the president, I don’t know what is.

The news organizations of this country should cover all news no matter what it is, but it is obvious that they have become political organizations. If President Obama or any other president had been there, there is no way NBC would have changed the program.

It is disgusting.

Allen Danielsen

Gilbert

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

'Bump stock:' Watch a demonstration and learn how the gun device works

'Bump stock:' Watch a demonstration and learn how the gun device works 3:25

'Bump stock:' Watch a demonstration and learn how the gun device works
Frank Martin: 1:17

Frank Martin: "This university is not being investigated."
USC vs. Arkansas a bigger physical or mental challenge? 1:58

USC vs. Arkansas a bigger physical or mental challenge?

View More Video