How much do utility executives give to charity?

In her Sept. 24 letter, “Utility officials should pray for forgiveness,” Jesse Sargent noted that many people can barely pay their normal electric bill, much less the extra 18 percent for the nuclear reactors, and went on to say that if it weren’t for private philanthropic groups and donors “who help during the cold weather, many would be very ill or die.”
In that context, I wonder how many top SCE&G and Santee Cooper officials donate to the Woodyard Fund and other programs that raise money to help pay people’s utility bills. As one of those cheated by those folks, it is very much my business.
Bill Schmidt
West Columbia
