Let SCANA, shareholders absorb nuclear losses

SCANA should absorb the loss of the V.C. Summer plant in its earnings and shareholder dividends.
The SCANA board of directors voted for grossly expensive nuclear reactors that I was telling people years ago not to bet on being completed. It was a bad decision.
Consumers are being told to suck it up to keep large shareholders happy, lest they revolt against decreased quarterly payouts and dump their shares.
Residential and commercial electrical consumers having to bear the brunt of SCE&G’s poor decision-making is shameful and shows a disregard for the consumer.
The Public Service Commission should not rubber stamp the utilities’ bad choices.
Wayne Wells
Columbia
Comments