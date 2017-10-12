Here’s how we can break through gun gridlock

The Las Vegas massacre is horrifying. I can’t see myself attending an open-air concert in Vegas or any city ever again. But this brutal sniper attack inspires more anger than fear in me. It spurs a strong pushback impulse: pushback against the NRA and Republicans in Congress who won’t act for the public good no matter what happens. But direct challenges to the NRA and the GOP don’t work.
Here’s something that does work. Boycotts. Las Vegas is a major tourist center. A citizens boycott of Vegas would hit lawmakers in the city and Nevada where it matters: in the pocketbook. Why kick Vegas when it’s down, you ask? Isn’t that mean? If Las Vegas and Nevada don’t pass common-sense gun laws to protect people, that is mean.
And there’s no need to limit the boycott to Vegas.
Here in South Carolina, a boycott of Myrtle Beach and other tourist centers would get lawmakers’ attention. Maybe just a serious threat of a boycott would do it.
Have I made you mad? Mad with me or mad at me? If you’re with me, take action. If you’re not, who cares? I’m ready to fight. Peacefully.
Yvonne Crisp
Irmo
Comments