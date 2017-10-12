NFL protesters should focus on root of problems

The NFL seems to be plagued with a bunch of black millionaires who are protesting the treatment of blacks in America by disrespecting the flag and national anthem of the country that fought a bloody civil war to free them from slavery.
They are not protesting the administrations in cities such as Baltimore, Chicago and Detroit, which are run by Democrats and are were many killings of blacks occur.
As long as these black millionaires are going to play to a captive audience of football fans, a much more effective visual impact could be had by skipping around the perimeter of the field rather than the static display they now employ. Perhaps the gutless white commissioner of the NFL could join them in their skipping.
Charles R. Funk III
Columbia
