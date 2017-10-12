Members of the San Francisco 49ers kneel during the national anthem before an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Oct 8.
Members of the San Francisco 49ers kneel during the national anthem before an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Oct 8. Michael Conroy AP
Members of the San Francisco 49ers kneel during the national anthem before an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Oct 8. Michael Conroy AP

Letters to the Editor

NFL protesters should focus on root of problems

Letter to The State’s editorial board

October 12, 2017 2:32 PM

Columbia, SC

The NFL seems to be plagued with a bunch of black millionaires who are protesting the treatment of blacks in America by disrespecting the flag and national anthem of the country that fought a bloody civil war to free them from slavery.

They are not protesting the administrations in cities such as Baltimore, Chicago and Detroit, which are run by Democrats and are were many killings of blacks occur.

As long as these black millionaires are going to play to a captive audience of football fans, a much more effective visual impact could be had by skipping around the perimeter of the field rather than the static display they now employ. Perhaps the gutless white commissioner of the NFL could join them in their skipping.

Charles R. Funk III

Columbia

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Why South Carolina's Steven Montac was frustrated watching his teammates

    Why South Carolina Gamecocks DB Steven Montac was frustrated watching his Gamecocks teammates early this season.

Why South Carolina's Steven Montac was frustrated watching his teammates

Why South Carolina's Steven Montac was frustrated watching his teammates 1:06

Why South Carolina's Steven Montac was frustrated watching his teammates
More NFL players sit, take a knee following Trump criticism 1:44

More NFL players sit, take a knee following Trump criticism
Senate hearing seeks answers from Santee Cooper chief 2:00

Senate hearing seeks answers from Santee Cooper chief

View More Video