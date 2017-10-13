Richland County Council members. Seated: Norman Jackson, Vice Chair Bill Malinowski, Chair Joyce Dickerson, Paul Livingston. Standing: Greg Pearce, Dalhi Myers, Calvin “Chip” Jackson, Seth Rose, Yvonne McBride, Gwendolyn Kennedy, Jim Manning.
Letters to the Editor

Richland Council cavorts at the beach while county stagnates

Letter to The State’s editorial board

October 13, 2017 10:28 AM

Columbia, SC

Really? The Richland County Council just voted to hold a two-day retreat in Myrtle Beach because it needs to get away to work? I checked on rates for the Embassy Suites Myrtle Beach Oceanfront Resort: The rooms start at $149 to $199 per day.

Are council members bringing family members? They did not invite me or any of friends (their constituents). I think it is time to clean house and get the career council members out of office.

I live off Garners Ferry Road, and they have not helped my end of town grow. All we have are downscale clothing stores, tire and automotive garages and fast-food establishments. We have several motels but nothing better than a Ruby Tuesday restaurant and lots of empty malls that are now churches.

Why don’t we have better restaurants and clothing stores? I don’t like having to travel 30 minutes to get to a decent mall to shop. Strange that Forest Acres can have all these things, but Garners Ferry Road can not. Contrary to anyone’s opinion, folks on my side of town do have the means to support these venues.

Barbara Nagy

Columbia

