Stuck in traffic? Try this easy, free fix

I couldn’t help wondering how much positive impact on traffic might occur if businesses, governmental entities and schools staggered their arrival and departure schedules.
If there were enough participation, setting work times at, say, 15 or 20 minutes apart, more productive time would be available rather than spent in the car, gas could be saved, and big dollars would no longer be needed for the malfunction junctions.
Other cities are using variations of this method. Why not here in Columbia?
My hope is that this idea will serve as a seed for someone to grow.
Al Smith
Columbia
