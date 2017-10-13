Traffic on I-26 near its junction with I-20.
Letters to the Editor

Stuck in traffic? Try this easy, free fix

Letter to The State's editorial board

October 13, 2017 11:35 AM

Columbia, SC

I couldn’t help wondering how much positive impact on traffic might occur if businesses, governmental entities and schools staggered their arrival and departure schedules.

If there were enough participation, setting work times at, say, 15 or 20 minutes apart, more productive time would be available rather than spent in the car, gas could be saved, and big dollars would no longer be needed for the malfunction junctions.

Other cities are using variations of this method. Why not here in Columbia?

My hope is that this idea will serve as a seed for someone to grow.

Al Smith

Columbia

