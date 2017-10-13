SC Gov Henry McMaster
Letters to the Editor

McMaster is doing one thing legislators aren’t about nuclear mess

Letter to The State’s editorial board

October 13, 2017 11:36 AM

Columbia, SC

Let me get this straight. After years of ignorant or approving complicity, and high-grade feeding at the utility company troughs, high-hatted lawmakers now have the gall to criticize Gov. Henry McMaster for dutifully doing something — anything — to remedy the mess they have created and intently cultivated.

Good grief. House Speaker Jay Lucas sure doesn’t bring a lot to the fiasco when he spouts the truism of the century: “The only responsible course of action is to receive an accurate valuation of Santee Cooper and not sell it for less than it’s worth” (“Utility makes bid to buy Santee Cooper,” Oct 10). Big whoop.

Criticizing the management of the manure pile, while accepting no responsibility for the donkeys and elephants that made the mess, is just more pablum for the usual self-serving nourishment and maintenance of political turf and power. Not to mention the accumulation of good sound bites for upcoming debates, election, and the continuing Santee Cooper dog and pony show.

Ken Sullivan

Chapin

