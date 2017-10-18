Stand up for what’s right, and against Trump

It is sad that in the United States we have a president who does and say as he pleases, and he’s never held accountable. We have U.S. senators and representatives who say nothing against the president’s actions. This tells me that they are in agreement with his actions.
But if athletes or sportcasters say anything wrong, they’re forced to apologize or are suspended from their occupation.
It’s time to take a stand against these atrocities. If not, we’ll be stuck in a dictatorship created by the wealthy. Too many people fought and died for our freedom and civil rights for them to be taken by wealthy, insecure people such as our commander in chief. This country should not be run by tyranny, and it’s time for the decent-minded people of this great nation to take a stand instead of taking a seat. Let us first take a stand by voting these cowards out of office, and then move our nation forward. Let’s stand for what’s right.
Victor L Rodgers
Columbia
