President Donald Trump
President Donald Trump Evan Vucci AP
President Donald Trump Evan Vucci AP

Letters to the Editor

Stand up for what’s right, and against Trump

Letter to The State’s editorial board

October 18, 2017 9:37 AM

Columbia, SC

It is sad that in the United States we have a president who does and say as he pleases, and he’s never held accountable. We have U.S. senators and representatives who say nothing against the president’s actions. This tells me that they are in agreement with his actions.

But if athletes or sportcasters say anything wrong, they’re forced to apologize or are suspended from their occupation.

It’s time to take a stand against these atrocities. If not, we’ll be stuck in a dictatorship created by the wealthy. Too many people fought and died for our freedom and civil rights for them to be taken by wealthy, insecure people such as our commander in chief. This country should not be run by tyranny, and it’s time for the decent-minded people of this great nation to take a stand instead of taking a seat. Let us first take a stand by voting these cowards out of office, and then move our nation forward. Let’s stand for what’s right.

Victor L Rodgers

Columbia

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Democrat James Smith kicks off campaign for SC Governor

    James Smith's campaign kick off rally included speeches from former Governor Jim Hodges, state representative Mandy Powers Norell and Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin

Democrat James Smith kicks off campaign for SC Governor

Democrat James Smith kicks off campaign for SC Governor 2:01

Democrat James Smith kicks off campaign for SC Governor
Bryce Thompson settling in at running back for Dutch Fork 2:00

Bryce Thompson settling in at running back for Dutch Fork
6 tips for keeping roof rats away 0:51

6 tips for keeping roof rats away

View More Video