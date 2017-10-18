Make dreamer law a test for Democrats

I believe the main reason Democrats support dreamer legislation is not to help them but to transform the nation’s political landscape, by turning illegals into citizens and voters.
If that outcome was removed, they would avoid dreamers like the plague.
An immigration bill needs to protect America, American workers and all its citizens in the future by including border wall funding, making future illegal immigration a felony, giving local and state law enforcement the power to arrest and detain and allowing states to protect themselves from problems caused by illegal aliens. And especially, it has to give dreamers resident status, not citizenship, with no voting allowed.
If Democrats really care to save dreamers from deportation, this will do it. If they only want dreamers’ votes, they will not support this. It is that simple.
I think most Americans would grudgingly accept this sort of law. But it must be the last surrender to the leftists on immigration. It will be close enough to a win-win for all.
Richard Gosnell
Spartanburg
