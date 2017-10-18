Tom Rice’s curious silence on spending

“How will we afford it?” It’s always been the focus of spending proposals. Even the most benevolent efforts cannot come to fruition without a way to pay for them. So where did all the concern go when the U.S. Senate voted to increase military spending by $81 billion, to $700 billion?
The reaction was one big yawn. There were no write-ups worrying about the cost increase in The Washington Post. No segments on Fox News on the “unaffordable” increase. All these outlets were indifferent to the question of how we will afford this latest giveaway.
On Sept. 13, when Sen. Bernie Sanders introduced his Medicare for All bill, U.S. Rep. Tom Rice lambasted the legislation. Only five days later, the Senate passed the military increase, eclipsing Sanders’ spending proposal, and Congressman Tom Rice was silent. What was the difference?
National health care would hurt those who line the pockets of members of Congress, and the military-industrial complex benefits them. Last election cycle, Rice received $131,750 from the insurance, health and defense industries. His words and fundraising show that he puts his donors over the future of the people.
Time to repeal and replace Tom Rice.
Anthony Scicchitano
Wallace
