Why is Trump targeting most vulnerable?

Many Americans agree that the Affordable Care Act is imperfect, but if the president’s recent executive orders go into effect, millions of Americans may face higher premiums or be unable to find or afford comprehensive coverage they need.
His framework for tax cuts sends the bulk of the tax cuts to the wealthiest Americans and corporations and relatively little for those with more modest incomes while increasing the national debt by hundreds of billions, possibly trillions, of dollars.
Repealing the Clean Power Act will not significantly help coal miners, but that and withdrawing from the Paris climate accord could lead to more deaths due to pollution and climate changes.
His desire to weaken financial and labor regulations likely will harm ordinary citizens and employees.
Why is President Trump acting in ways that are likely to harm the most vulnerable Americans?
Paul Higgins
Columbia
