JOE MARQUETTE AP
JOE MARQUETTE AP

Letters to the Editor

Dumb question of the day: pro-life or pro-choice?

Letter to The State’s editorial board

October 21, 2017 8:30 AM

Columbia, SC

People on the left and right, aided by the media and lazy language, fall helplessly into the trap of meaningless extremes. Am I pro-life or pro-choice? For or against global warming? These are self-defeating questions, sparking arguments and solving nothing.

I am pro-life and pro-choice — and passionately believe “life” refers to people already here, not just the unborn.

Global warming is a scientific concept, highly evolved since it was first described more than 100 years ago. It does not matter whether I am for or against science; it does matter that I learn about it.

I started this rant with a trick statement. A thinking person is on neither the “left” nor the “right.” Nor is she in the middle. Instead, she has a questioning mind and a reasoned opinion on each issue she cares to engage with. Does that make her “conservative” or “liberal”? Another dumb question.

Charles Goldman

Columbia

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Dutch Fork players, coaches discuss win over Spring Valley

    Dutch Fork coach Tom Knotts, Bryce Thompson and Jalin Hyatt comment on Silver Foxes ' 34-19 victory.

Dutch Fork players, coaches discuss win over Spring Valley

Dutch Fork players, coaches discuss win over Spring Valley 2:48

Dutch Fork players, coaches discuss win over Spring Valley
Highlights: Dutch Fork defeats Spring Valley 34-19 2:12

Highlights: Dutch Fork defeats Spring Valley 34-19
Jalin Hyatt makes one-handed grab to seal Dutch Fork victory 0:22

Jalin Hyatt makes one-handed grab to seal Dutch Fork victory

View More Video