Dumb question of the day: pro-life or pro-choice?

People on the left and right, aided by the media and lazy language, fall helplessly into the trap of meaningless extremes. Am I pro-life or pro-choice? For or against global warming? These are self-defeating questions, sparking arguments and solving nothing.
I am pro-life and pro-choice — and passionately believe “life” refers to people already here, not just the unborn.
Global warming is a scientific concept, highly evolved since it was first described more than 100 years ago. It does not matter whether I am for or against science; it does matter that I learn about it.
I started this rant with a trick statement. A thinking person is on neither the “left” nor the “right.” Nor is she in the middle. Instead, she has a questioning mind and a reasoned opinion on each issue she cares to engage with. Does that make her “conservative” or “liberal”? Another dumb question.
Charles Goldman
Columbia
