We need help on the highways

Why can’t the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department work the four-way stop signs at Hulon Lane and West Hospital Drive? People run these stop signs as if they aren’t there. I have nearly been hit several times. Deputies wrote several tickets at the intersection several months ago, but I haven’t seen them since then.
Why does the Highway Patrol leave abandoned vehicles on the interstates for several days without having them towed? They wait 48 hours, which gives the owners time to remove the orange stickers that the patrol uses to tag abandoned vehicles, so officers don’t realize they’ve already been tagged before.
If your car breaks down, you can call a wrecker to move it. Why can’t the people who provide traffic assistance on the interstate tag and tow abandoned vehicles.
Sam Murray
West Columbia
Comments