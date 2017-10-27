Trick or treat!
Trick or treat!
Trick or treat!

Letters to the Editor

First Christmas, now Halloween. What’s next?

Letter to The State’s editorial board

October 27, 2017 9:55 AM

Columbia, SC

An elementary school in Massachusetts has decided that Halloween is out, in favor of “Happy Black and Orange,” which is supposed to be more inclusive.

Come on. What can be more inclusive than a day when you can pretend to be anything?

Maybe it’s the name critics they can’t tolerate. American holidays are so, well, traditional. So they create a new name, so those who want to get rid of American traditions can appear to be reasonable, and not do away with the holiday completely. Yet.

The fact is that people who don’t want to be part of a holiday an opt out. Jews have chosen to opt out of Christmas for decades, although they are invited, just as Muslims and athiests are invited.

Many choose to opt out of Easter and Thanksgiving too, because they can’t imagine accepting ideas, or holidays, other than their own beliefs and traditions. Now they work at changing the culture, claiming it is not inclusive, while it is they who choose to reject being included.

Charels Moran

Leesville

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • What does a Zombie taste like?

    Starbucks' Zombie frappuccino elicits response from taste testers

What does a Zombie taste like?

What does a Zombie taste like? 1:17

What does a Zombie taste like?
Horrifying dashcam: Deputy hits deer at 114 mph 1:57

Horrifying dashcam: Deputy hits deer at 114 mph
The Biggest Show in Town: Gilbert football basking in turnaround 3:09

The Biggest Show in Town: Gilbert football basking in turnaround

View More Video