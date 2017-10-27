First Christmas, now Halloween. What’s next?

An elementary school in Massachusetts has decided that Halloween is out, in favor of “Happy Black and Orange,” which is supposed to be more inclusive.
Come on. What can be more inclusive than a day when you can pretend to be anything?
Maybe it’s the name critics they can’t tolerate. American holidays are so, well, traditional. So they create a new name, so those who want to get rid of American traditions can appear to be reasonable, and not do away with the holiday completely. Yet.
The fact is that people who don’t want to be part of a holiday an opt out. Jews have chosen to opt out of Christmas for decades, although they are invited, just as Muslims and athiests are invited.
Many choose to opt out of Easter and Thanksgiving too, because they can’t imagine accepting ideas, or holidays, other than their own beliefs and traditions. Now they work at changing the culture, claiming it is not inclusive, while it is they who choose to reject being included.
Charels Moran
Leesville
