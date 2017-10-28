Let’s bring back the draft to bring us together

When people join together in a common purpose, a curious and pleasant thing occurs: distinguishing characteristics such as ethnicity, race, religion and political leanings tend to fade away, and people begin to appear as complete, integrated wholes, without the cultural and social distortions that might otherwise become sources of friction or alienation.
This phenomenon occurs in many settings, especially in the military, where team effort is essential for the achievement of common goals. Such interpersonal transformations are always helpful and can instill an enduring and beneficial social awareness in large segments of society. It is an outcome that our troubled nation should not ignore.
A major objection to the draft is the disruption it may cause college-bound students. That may happen, but the drafted individual’s increased maturity, increased social awareness and newly acquired skills are benefits few other experiences can match.
It would act as a large dose of self-help for our society, our security and our economy.
William T. Boyd
Pawleys Island
Comments