Letters to the Editor

Let’s bring back the draft to bring us together

Letter to The State’s editorial board

October 28, 2017 8:34 AM

Columbia, SC

When people join together in a common purpose, a curious and pleasant thing occurs: distinguishing characteristics such as ethnicity, race, religion and political leanings tend to fade away, and people begin to appear as complete, integrated wholes, without the cultural and social distortions that might otherwise become sources of friction or alienation.

This phenomenon occurs in many settings, especially in the military, where team effort is essential for the achievement of common goals. Such interpersonal transformations are always helpful and can instill an enduring and beneficial social awareness in large segments of society. It is an outcome that our troubled nation should not ignore.

A major objection to the draft is the disruption it may cause college-bound students. That may happen, but the drafted individual’s increased maturity, increased social awareness and newly acquired skills are benefits few other experiences can match.

It would act as a large dose of self-help for our society, our security and our economy.

William T. Boyd

Pawleys Island

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Surveillance video shows armed men forcing way into Ridgeland home before murder

    The 14th Circuit Solicitor's Office released surveillance video found after a Ridgeland man was gunned down in front of four children in June 2015.

Surveillance video shows armed men forcing way into Ridgeland home before murder

Surveillance video shows armed men forcing way into Ridgeland home before murder 1:43

Surveillance video shows armed men forcing way into Ridgeland home before murder
Postgame reaction from Lexington's win over White Knoll 2:26

Postgame reaction from Lexington's win over White Knoll
Highlights: Lexington defeats White Knoll, 13-0 1:36

Highlights: Lexington defeats White Knoll, 13-0

View More Video